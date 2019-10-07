Which Honor phones will get updated to Android 10, and when?

A slew of Honor phones will soon be upgraded to the Android 10 operating system — here are the ones that have been confirmed so far.

Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei that specialises in budget to mid-range phones for a younger audience. The company has delivered some excellent handsets over recent years, but will software support equal the quality of the hardware? Below we can reveal the devices officially confirmed to receive the update to Android 10.

Huawei have officially confirmed (via their Weibo page, in Chinese) that the following Honor phones will be upgraded to the Android 10 operating system and the Magic 3.0 user interface, sorted by date of expected rollout:

Late October:

Mid-November:

Honor 10 Youth Edition

Honor 20i

Late November:

Mid-December:

Honor 9X

Honor 9X Pro

This thorough list covers most of the Honor’s recent range (and the latter two devices are as yet unreleased), so it’s probably good news for you if you’ve got an Honor device. Currently it seems likes the ‘Lite’ versions – such as the Honor 20 Lite and Honor 10 Lite – might miss out or at least have a delayed arrival. However, it is at least encouraging that despite the Android ban preventing Huawei from running the full version of Android on its newest handsets, the brands is still committed to updating its old certified devices.

Android 10 will guarantee lots of great new features for the Honor series of phones that we’re looking forward to seeing in action. Dark Theme is one new software trick that’s already highly anticipated, giving and black and grey interface to replace the stark bright white that comes as standard. Focus Mode allows busy students to silence certain apps for a designated period of time, while navigating around the interface is now possible purely with gesture controls. There’s plenty to get excited about, so it’s good news if the OS is winging its way over to your phone in the next few months.

