This limited edition Honor MagicWatch 2 is quite something

Honor has announced the arrival of a limited edition Magic Watch 2 that has enough flair to rival the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is well-known for its myriad colourful straps, including branding designs from the likes of Nike or Hermes, and perhaps Honor is looking to do the same with this edition of the Magic Watch 2. It includes several distinctive, flashy designs that seek to introduce some panache to the wearable beyond its basic black version.

The image embedded above is a design by Bristol-based George Greaves called ‘The Palm Tree’, which Honor describes as combining “geometric elements with a muted color palette, evoking a sense of majestic landscapes and far-flung adventures”.

The image directly above is named ‘Floral Horse’, a design by Jacky Tsai which Honor claims “fuses elements of pop art with iconic Eastern influences”. Other designs released by the brand include Shanghai Tang Cafe, The Palm Tree, Autumn Moon, One Day, Old Walls, Ficus.

Related: Best Smartwatches

As for internal specifications, the limited editions seem to be exactly the same as the standard Honor MagicWatch 2 – and that’s no bad thing. Available in 42mm or 46mm sizes, the wearable boasts an incredible 14 days of battery life, a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, a Kirin A1 chipset with 4GB of RAM, and of course the ability to track multiple different sports and exercises including running and swimming.

Related: Best Fitness Trackers

In our Honor MagicWatch 2 review, we praised it highly for its robust design, impressive longevity, good value-for-money, and its fitness tracking capabilities. The only real downside was that it lacks the smart features integral to many other smartwatches, so for most app interactivity you will still need to consult your smartphone instead. That’s no bad thing if fitness is your focus, but there are more feature-packed alternatives around if you want a multi-functional wearable.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…