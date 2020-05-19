Honor MagicBook Pro 2020: Release date, price, specs and design

Honor has just announced a few new products at its Smart Life launch event today. The headline device is a new Honor MagicBook Pro 2020.

The Honor MagicBook Pro is a new iteration for its larger form-factor laptop line. Unlike the similar Huawei MateBook D and Honor MagicBook devices, the MagicBook Pro is a departure from the Huawei MateBook X Pro – offering a much larger display, different aspect ratio and newer onboard graphics.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 release date – When will it launch?

The new Honor MagicBook Pro will be available from 19 May in China. The UK release date has yet to be announced.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 price – How much will it cost?

Honor MagicBook Pro will be on sale starting from CNY 5999 (~£690) in China for the base model. The top-end model will cost CNY 6699 (~£770).

While a straightforward conversion can’t be guaranteed, we’re still hoping the laptop will cost less than £1000, which is still an incredible deal for a 16-inch laptop.

We will update this article as soon as we hear more on the UK price.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 specs – How powerful is it?

Both models of the MagicBook Pro sport similar specs, with only one variation in the form of a different processor. Let’s our specs table for the new model:

Display 16.1-inch, Full HD, FullView Processor Intel Core i5-10210U / Intel Core i7-10510U RAM 16 GB DDR4 Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX350 Storage 512GB SSD Dimensions 16mm thick Weight 1.7kg

The specs of the MagicBook Pro offer an interesting proposition, especially if it comes in for a lower price.

The combination of an Intel Comet Lake processor and an Nvidia MX350 GPU also differentiates this device from many other ultrabook-types on the market that include a solitary Intel Ice Lake chip with its integrated graphics. The combo should lead to increased graphical capability, however, the MX350 isn’t a powerhouse so don’t expect too much.

Honor also touted a performance mode for the laptop, which is activated with fn+P, for more intensive tasks. We’ll have to inspect the capability of this mode when we get our hands on the laptop.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 design – What does it look like?

The Honor MagicBook Pro design is pretty much as you’d expect, a larger version of the regular MagicBook. This means the design gives off a premium vibe while, as is an Honor staple, likely not coming for a premium price.

There’s a big 16.1-inch display that Honor refers to as FullView, which is fitting as the laptop offers a slim 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Alongside the keyboard and unlike the regular MagicBook, the Pro sports upward-firing speakers that are black in colour to stand out from the rest of the silver design.

The MagicBook Pro isn’t shy on ports, with a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI port and a headphone jack. For weight, the MagicBook Pro comes in at 1.7kg and, for thickness, it’s just 16.9mm.

