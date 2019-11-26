The Honor Magic Watch 2 promises up to two weeks of battery life

Honor has just launched the Honor Magic Watch 2, a brand new smartwatch that boasts some tempting features and specs for a reasonable price − here are all the details.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 sports a classic circular design and is clad in a stainless steel. It’s available in two sizes: 46mm or 42mm.

The larger version has a starting price of €189 (~£160), while the smaller one starts at €179 (~£150). Both are equipped with an AMOLED touchscreen display, with the former measuring 1.39-inches and the latter 1.2-inches.

Custom watch faces are available, and the Magic Watch 2 has two physical crowns on the side for precise interactions.

There’s also built-in GPS and 5 ATM water resistance, and the Magic 2 has 15 dedicated fitness modes, including swimming, running, and cycling.

On top of that, the wearable offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking (including suggested improvements), and a stress monitor. The 46mm version can also take calls via Bluetooth from 150m away, which may well come in handy if you can’t get your hands on your phone.

Claimed battery life sounds impressive, with the following battery estimates for each size, based on a pattern of usage:

46mm model: up to 14 days with with sleep monitor, heart rate monitoring and message notification activated every day, 90-minute workout with GPS every week, 30-minute music playing and 30-minute of Bluetooth calls per week

42mm model: up to seven days with with sleep monitor, heart rate monitoring and message notification activated every day, 90-minute workout per week with GPS on and 30-minute music playing per week

The specifications seem similar to those of the recently-released Huawei Watch GT 2, to which we awarded 4/5 stars. We were impressed by its fitness tracking ability, enduring battery life, and reasonable price — but it wasn’t able to promise as many “smart” features as some of its competitors such as the Apple Watch Series 5.

