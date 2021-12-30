 large image

Honor Magic V spec leak reveals a flagship foldable contender

Jon Mundy

The full specs for the forthcoming Honor Magic V foldable phone appear to have leaked online.

We caught our first official glimpse of the Honor Magic V a little over a week ago, as the company itself release a telling teaser pic of its new foldable.

As a result, we pretty much know that the Honor Magic V is going to pack a similar form factor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. What we now need to know is how it’ll run.

Thankfully, that information appears to have arrived courtesy of DigitalChatStation. Taking to Weibo, the tipster has revealed a series of key specs for a so-called (via Google Translat) “Honor Magic V prototype”.

If Honor sticks with these initial specs, the Magic V will feature the usual dual-screen layout, with a large fold-up internal screen packing a hole-punch selfie camera in the top right corner. No Galaxy Z Fold 3-style in-display camera here, then.

The smaller external screen will apparently feature its own hole-punch camera, this time centrally mounted. More interestingly, it’ll have a “slightly curved design on the right”.

While the main screen will be a full-blooded 120Hz, it seems the internal display will drop to 90Hz. That’d be no big issue to our mind, but it would fall short of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s full 120Hz provision.

Apparently, the main rear camera will feature a 50MP sensor, and the device will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It’ll also feature speedy 66W charging and Android 12 out of the box.

All in all, the Honor Magic V sounds like it’ll be broadly competitive with the 2022 flagship crowd. In the case of its performance, camera tech, and charging speeds, it will likely outperform the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
