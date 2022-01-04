 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor Magic V foldable confirmed for January 10 launch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Honor has confirmed the launch of its Honor Magic V foldable phone for January 10.

The company has issued an official invite to an Honor Magic V launch event being held on January 10. It’s promising an “All-new foldable flagship”.

We’ve caught a few glimpses of Honor’s new foldable over the past month. The former Huawei sub-brand granted us a glimpse at the Magic V’s foldable form factor towards the end of December, hinting at a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival.

That hint became more of a likelihood with the subsequent leak of the Honor Magic V’s specs. We’re looking at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz foldable display, a 50MP main camera sensor, and speedy 66W charging.

We’ve received no confirmation of the company’s wider launch plans for the Honor Magic V, but we’re hoping for a Western launch.

There’s a strong case to be made for a launch in the US and Europe, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 selling extremely well in the latter portion of 2022. Also, the whole point of splitting from Huawei in 2020 was so that the stand-alone Honor brand could continue accessing Google Play Services and thus sell to a global market.

However, Honor has been cautiously making its way in the world as an independent smartphone brand following the Huawei split. The brand did release its latest flagship phone, the Honor 50, in the West, but only several months after its home market debut.

You might like…

Winners and Losers: Samsung foldable flourish and a shocking Alexa error

Winners and Losers: Samsung foldable flourish and a shocking Alexa error

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best cheap phones 2021: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones 2021: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.