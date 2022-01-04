Honor Magic V foldable confirmed for January 10 launch

Honor has confirmed the launch of its Honor Magic V foldable phone for January 10.

The company has issued an official invite to an Honor Magic V launch event being held on January 10. It’s promising an “All-new foldable flagship”.

We’ve caught a few glimpses of Honor’s new foldable over the past month. The former Huawei sub-brand granted us a glimpse at the Magic V’s foldable form factor towards the end of December, hinting at a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival.

That hint became more of a likelihood with the subsequent leak of the Honor Magic V’s specs. We’re looking at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz foldable display, a 50MP main camera sensor, and speedy 66W charging.

We’ve received no confirmation of the company’s wider launch plans for the Honor Magic V, but we’re hoping for a Western launch.

There’s a strong case to be made for a launch in the US and Europe, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 selling extremely well in the latter portion of 2022. Also, the whole point of splitting from Huawei in 2020 was so that the stand-alone Honor brand could continue accessing Google Play Services and thus sell to a global market.

However, Honor has been cautiously making its way in the world as an independent smartphone brand following the Huawei split. The brand did release its latest flagship phone, the Honor 50, in the West, but only several months after its home market debut.