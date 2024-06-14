Honor Magic V Flip’s full-front display should worry Samsung

Honor has revealed the new Magic V Flip clamshell foldable and the headline feature is an almost all-screen front panel, which breaks new ground for the format.

The China-only (for now, fingers crossed) Magic V Flip features a 4-inch cover display with very little in the way of encroachment from bezels. There’s 85% screen to body ratio, which Honor calls a “new high in category” for its first effort at a clamshell foldable.

Get a pack of four Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags for a bargain You can get four Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2s for just £66.79 from Amazon. Considering just one SmartTag is usually £39.99, this is an incredible deal. Amazon

Was £78.89

Now £66.79 View Deal

There is, naturally, a large cut out for the rear camera array, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide snapper. Beyond that, the display is capable of running full screen apps in 80% of scenarioes, according to Honor, while it also offers always-on capabilities.

That 4-inch cover LPTO display is capable of a 0-120Hz variable refresh rate and has a resolution of the 1200×1092 resolution with 405 PPI pixel density.

Open the phone up and you’ll get a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 and 3000 nits of brightness, while boasting a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 92% BT.2020 colour gamut coverage. It has a front facing 50-megapixel camera.

Internally, there’s a large 4,800mAh battery pack and there’s 66W wired charging available too. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Size wise, you’re getting a phone that weighs just 193 grams and is just 14.89mm thin when closed. Open it up and it’s 7.15mm.

We’re not sure whether Honor is going to open up the phone’s availability outside of China, but with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 thought to be a few weeks from a reveal, it’ll the interesting to see whether Samsung has once again boosted its own cover display to make use of the real estate on the front of the device.