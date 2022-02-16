Honor Magic 4: All we know so far about the upcoming premium smartphone

Honor has just announced the title and launch date for its newest phone, but how will it look and perform? Here’s all we know so far about the premium device.

Honor announced on 16 February that its upcoming smartphone will be named the Honor Magic 4. This marks it out as one of the brand’s top-end phones, though unlike previous entries in the Magic series, it appears that this one could be in line for a global launch rather than being limited to certain markets.

Having been impressed by the Honor 50 and intrigued by a first look at the Honor Magic V foldable phone, we can’t wait for the launch of this new handset; in the article below, you’ll find all that we know about the device so far.

In the accompanying image of the big name announcement, there is a date and time provided as well: 1pm CET (12pm GMT), February 28.

This means that we’ll see the new device unveiled at MWC 2022, alongside many other potential product announcements from major smartphone companies.

The choice of this location is an interesting one given the context of previous phones in Honor’s Magic series. While these tend to boast the highest specifications of any of the brand’s phones, they generally have not been released in Europe; with the Honor Magic 4 set to make its debut at this major event in Barcelona, that could all be set to change.

Camera

The image on the first press release leaves us in no doubt what the headline feature of this smartphone will be; there is a large, looming camera module on all the promotional material, so we’re expecting great things as far as the mobile photography is concerned.

The previous generation’s snappers were highly impressive, with the flagship Honor Magic 3 Pro+ packing in a penta-camera set-up into a large circular module, including the following sensors:

50-megapixel wide-angle camera

64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom

64-megapixel monochrome sensor

64-megapixel ultrawide lens

3D Time of Flight sensor

Whatever Honor’s got up its sleeve for this year, it will have to be very impressive to be a worthy successor.

According to the latest specs leaks (sourced by GizmoChina), the three models of the new series will each offer a 50-megapixel wide angle camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera that is also capable of macro photography. The standard version will then be equipped with a 16-megapixel telephoto sensor, while the Pro models will pack a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor (with 100x digital zoom support), a 50-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 8×8 dTOF depth sensor.

Specifications

The first teaser for the product hinted that it would run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest top of the range mobile chipset that offers 5G connectivity.

While no further specs were shared at the announcement event on 16 February, some information had leaked prior to the event that has surely whetted our appetite for the launch date.

According to @RODENT950 on Twitter (above), and translated to English via GizmoChina, we’ve had a good look at the rumoured spec sheets for three different models in the range; a standard version, a Plus version, and a Pro Plus version.

All devices in the range will have OLED screens that support 1 billion colours, HDR10+, and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. What’s more, each one will be IP68 certified to better protect against any dust or water ingress.

However, as you might have expected, there are plenty of key differences between each of the three handsets in the series. Here are the key display differences:

The Honor Magic 4 is set to sport a 6.55-inch screen with a 2400x1080p resolution, and a 300Hz touch-sampling rate

The Honor Magic 4 Pro will apparently boast a 6.67-inch display with a 2772 x 1344p resolution

The Honor Magic Pro Plus is set to have a very sharp 3200 x 1440p resolution on its large 6.78-inch screen, and like the Pro version, it will have a 360Hz touch-sampling rate

From what we’ve seen so far, the Honor Magic 4 will be a force to be reckoned with, and we can’t wait to see it in all its glory for the very first time at its launch on February 28.