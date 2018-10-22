The Honor Magic 2 made its first appearance at the end of the company’s Honor Play launch event during the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin, but now we have more details on the hardware inside, what the phone will look like, when it’ll arrive and more.

Read on for everything we know so far about the upcoming handset, including specs, design and price rumours.

Honor Magic 2: Price, release date and availability

The Honor Magic 2 is slated to launch at a dedicated event taking place in China on October 31, a day after Apple’s anticipated 2018 iPad Pro unveiling, and two days after the OnePlus 6T is scheduled to arrive.

As for pricing, there’s no official figure as yet, but based on its predecessor’s decidedly high price point, this is expected to be the company’s most expensive phone of the year. That said, it should still compete with Huawei’s recently-launched Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro phablets.

With the Honor Magic seeing a limited release outside of its home market of China, it’s unclear whether the Honor Magic 2 will be available further afield once it launches.

Honor Magic 2: Specs, features and leaks

After a hiatus of almost two years, affordable smartphone brand Honor has decided to revive its Magic line with the announcement of the Honor Magic 2.

The phone was briefly teased on stage back in August by the company’s head, George Zhao, but only now do we have more information regarding what it will bring to the table and when you might be able to get your hands on it.

We already knew that the phone would bring Huawei’s latest 7nm Kirin 980 processor, an Oppo Find X-style pop-up mechanism and a notch-free, almost bezel-free display to the table, as confirmed by Honor’s initial’s tease.

Now, based on a gamut of rumours and leaks picked up and consolidated by Chinese news site MyDrivers.com, we also have a few shots showcasing what the phone will actually look like.

The display, which is supposedly a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, reaches the edges of the phone’s front and boasts rounded corners.

There’s talk of an in-display fingerprint sensor, a la the likes of the Mate 20 Pro, with Face ID-style authentication also possible through a depth-sensing arrangement within the ‘Magic Slide’ pop-up section along the phone’s top edge.

On the inside, there’s an expected 6GB or 8GB of RAM supporting that Kirin 980 chipset and some form of a graphene-based cooling solution, which should help the phone during particularly intensive tasks like gaming.

Storage will likely be paired with the RAM option you go for, falling to 128GB or 256GB, although there’s no talk of microSD expandability on top.

A fairly large 3400mAh battery that will support Huawei’s impressively snappy new (10V/4A) 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology, and all of that hardware is said to fit within a package measuring 157.32 x 75.13 x 8.3mm, and weighing in at 206g.

Software takes the form of the latest build of EMUI 9.0 running atop Android 9.0 Pie, with the introduction of a new AI assistant called ‘YoYo’ thrown in the mix too.

It’s unclear how this assistant will differ from Google’s native offering and whether it’ll have the stones to stand on its own as a worthwhile inclusion, or whether it’ll simply fall by the wayside like Microsoft’s Cortana and Samsung’s Bixby assistants seem to have done.

The last big talking point is the phone’s camera arrangement. As seen in the leaked Weibo imagery above, it would appear that the Honor Magic 2 will sport a Huawei P20 Pro-style triple rear camera, with one 24-megapixel and two 16-megapixel sensors on the back in an unknown configuration (with regards to wide-angle, telephoto etc.) as well as a single 16-megapixel front-facer.

With all this in mind, the Honor Magic 2 is shaping up to be a potent smartphone indeed, however, the risk of limited release availability might stymie its impact on the current smartphone market as a whole, no matter how good it actually is.

What do you think − is the Honor Magic 2 going to be a success?