Honor just announced its foldable flagship, the Magic V

Honor has officially unveiled its first flagship foldable and here’s where you can watch the announcement online.

The latest Honor smartphone takes on a similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with an interior and exterior display that can be accessed while the phone is folded.

The inner display is an OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a resolution of 2272 x 1984 and a PPI of 381. The outer display is also OLED but features a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as an impressive resolution of 2560 x 1080 with 431 PPI.

Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Magic V’s screens are both larger and pack a bigger aspect ratio of 10:9 internally and 21:9 externally. Using the internal screen looks like two 21:9 screens side by side, according to Honor, with the company saying the increased size makes the device more usable when you don’t have it unfolded.

When the device is unfolded it measures in at 141.1mm wide and 6.7mm deep, while it sits at 72.7mm wide and 14.3mm deep folded.

The Magic V will be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with an Adreno 730 GPU. In terms of RAM, it has 12GB, with the option of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Looking at the camera setup, there is a trio of 50-megapixel sensors on the rear. These include the main sensor with an aperture of f/.19, an ultrawide camera at f/2,2 and a ‘spectrum enhanced camera’ at f/2.0, which Honor has not released details on yet.

It can record video in 4K and take photos with a resolution of 8192 × 6144, with a digital zoom of up to 10x. The front camera is 42MP with an aperture of f/2.4, with video resolution hitting 3840 × 2160 and pictures hitting 7552 × 5664, respectively.

It has a 4,750mAh battery that can be charged with a 66W charger that should provide 100% battery life in just 40 minutes, according to Honor. The operating system for the smartphone is the Magic UI 6.0, which is based on Android 12, the same OS the Z Fold 3 can now be upgraded to.

If you’re interested in the Honor Magic V, you can watch the announcement below, as it officially launched in China on January 10 starting at ¥9,999 for the 256GB variation. It goes on sale in that region on January 18, but the company hasn’t mentioned if or when the phone will be available overseas. We’ll be sure to update this article when we get word it is coming to the UK.