Honor has a plan to play nicer with iPhone and we’re intrigued

Smartphone maker Honor is teasing easier file transfers with iPhone and iPad owners prior to its Mobile World Congress 2025 announcements.

In a teaser posted to X on Tuesday (via 9to5Google), the company teased new Honor Share features that’d enable users to “transfer files without boundaries” as part of its new AI Connect feature.

The company said: “We believe in connecting everyone – which is why the first all-ecosystem exchange lets you share files seamlessly across devices with anyone… well, almost everyone. Hey Sam, just let us know if you change your mind.”

Sam, we’d assume, refers to Samsung. The font for the ‘S’ within the teaser image is very like the old Samsung logo. It’s not clear why Honor’s plans would align with Apple and not Samsung though. It could also be Sam Altman, the high profile CEO of OpenAI.

The images show an Apple (the fruit) with a BFF friendship bracelet wrapped around it.

Honor is telling the media that its new AI Connect feature will turn “separate systems” into “seamless ecosystems” and is a “groundbreaking cross-system connectivity with iOS devices, redefining seamless interaction and integration across our ecosystem.”

It’s all part of an Alpha Plan for “AI Innovations” at MWC 2025 in Barcelona on March 2.

“Through this initiative, Honor is committed to fostering an open and collaborative environment where innovation thrives through partnership,” the company said in a press release. “By leveraging its technological expertise and working closely with global partners, Honor aims to build a robust AI ecosystem that pushes the boundaries of what is possible.”