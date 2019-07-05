Honor teases gradient design with 9X packaging pics

We may finally have an idea of what the Honor 9X smartphone will look like thanks to a fresh batch of images shared on Weibo.

Honor’s Vice President shared the photos on the Chinese social networking site earlier this week. The pics showed a white box with Honor’s logo and the model number 9X in a bright pink to blue gradient. The side of the box also featured a gradient – this time a smooth light to dark blue.

Read our review of the Honor 8X

The VP of the Huawei-owned smartphone brand avoided posting pics of the bottom of the box which, as Gsmarena pointed out, usually features a list of key specifications.

The Honor 8X and Honor 9 came in some stunning variations including a blue almost reminiscent of that on the 9X box. It seems as though Honor could be stepping up its design by offering gradient options for the 9X model.

Read our review of the Honor 9

Yesterday, serial tipster Evan Blass shared a diagram that could also give us a better idea of what the 9X might look like. The main takeaway from the leak was the pop-up selfie camera. The front camera looks very similar to that we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year. If accurate the 9X could be one of the first affordable phones to feature a completely notch-less screen.

Related: Best Android Phones

The diagram also shows a dual camera setup in the top-left corner and – unlike the 8X – no fingerprint scanner on the back of the handset. Whether this means Honor has gotten rid of the fingerprint feature all together or stuck it beneath the screen is unclear from the images but it seems unlikely that Honor would use face unlock on a device that relies on a pop up camera.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More