For Honor gets its spookiest update yet with Shadows of Hitokiri, and it’s available now

Ubisoft has unveiled the latest major update for medieval hack ‘n’ slash multiplayer title For Honor at its E3 2019 press conference.

Titled Shadows of Hitokiri, the limited-time event is available across all platforms until June 27, offering fans the chance to gain bonus experience alongside exclusive spoils.

The trailer is surprisingly tense in its atmosphere, enrapturing the player with an unsettling string of narration as a ghastly spirit begins hunting people down.

“Vikings and Samurai clash in Kaidan, a dark village believed haunted by Sakura’s victims. Fight in Soul Rush—a special Event Game Mode—to get exclusive rewards available only during this event,” reads the official website.

As for the mode itself, it will involve players fighting to build up an inventory souls, gathering from the map and taking them from the enemy team.

“Each Hero has their own stock of souls, which count toward their team’s total, and Heroes can lose their souls if killed by an opposing Hero – who then steals a portion of their souls.”

“Furthermore, downed players will lose their remaining souls on revive, and the only way for their team to salvage their remaining souls is to revive the downed player. Securing souls is crucial to victory, and both teams can deposit their earned souls in designated points on the battlefield, increasing their team’s score. The first team to 1,000 points will push the opposing team into breaking.”

Are you a passionate fan of For Honor? Excited for this event? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.