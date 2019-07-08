A new Honor Band has been teased by the company’s CEO, and it will adds a blood oxygen level monitor – a way to track fatigue. The Honor Band 5 would follow the Honor Band 4, a fitness tracker we loved.

Honor’s CEO George Zhao teased the Honor Band 5 on Chinese social media site Weibo. He posted an image showing off a band similar to the Band 4 and proclaimed it the Honor Band 5. Zhao stated the low blood oxygen monitor will help you combat dizziness, fatigue and lack of sleep.

Related: Amazon Prime Day wearables deals

According to GizmoChina, the Honor Band 5 will come with all the typical fitness tracker features we expect nowadays – taking the popular Honor Band 4 and giving it a spruce. The low blood oxygen monitor is an impressive feature to make it on to a lower cost device, as it is usually reserved for premium fitness tracker devices.

From the image, the Honor Band 5 looks extremely similar to the previous iteration. The Honor Band 5 looks like it’ll continue with the round Home button on the face of the tracker, a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen and a generally similar design.

Here at Trusted Reviews, our review said: “The Honor Band 4 might just be the best fitness tracker band you can get for the money. It’s more versatile than the Withings Pulse HR, does more than the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, and has Fitbit Charge 3 features at a Fitbit Flex price”.

Related: Best fitness tracker

Along with its new Honor Band 5 fitness tracker, the company has been teasing its upcoming Honor 9X smartphone. Images of the new phone’s packaging seemed to tease a gradient design for the Honor 9X.

George Zhao revealed the phone will use the Kirin 810 chip – a more energy efficient mobile processor. Some rumours have also suggested an Honor 9X Pro variant of the device may be launched alongside the mid-range phone.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More