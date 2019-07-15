Specs and images of the Honor 9X have leaked, and it’s shaping up to be a very promising mid-range smartphone – and possibly a genuine Pixel 3a rival.

The Honor 9X is set to be released on July 23, but fortunately we’ve received a preview of what we can expect from the mid-range device once it’s unveiled via a fresh leak.

GSMArena reports that the device will run on a Huawei-manufactured Kirin 810 chip, with a whopping 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage expandable by an extra 512GB on Micro SD card. The battery capacity is set to be 3,900mAh, and it will measure: 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm, with a 6.58-inch screen.

It looks likely that there will be two devices in the 9X family: a Pro version along with the standard edition. The Pro version would have three rather than two rear cameras.

Based upon the specs alone there’s a chance that the Honor 9X could out-perform the Pixel 3a based on CPU and GPU benchmarking, but it’s unlikely to challenge for camera supremacy based on prior devices in the family and the commanding lead Google’s mid-range phone holds over its rivals.

The Honor 9X is the sequel to last year’s Honor 8X, which was an impressive yet affordable device. We were very impressed with it, awarding 4.5/5 stars in the review thanks to its fantastic battery life, great screen, and good performance. However there were a few flaws we’d like to see improved upon by the next generation in the series.

First of all, the Honor 8X had a Micro USB rather than a USB-C port, and neither wireless charging nor fast-charging were enabled. We’d expect the Honor 9X to have USB-C and fast-charging, although wireless charging may be a little less likely. The camera had some flaws too, as the autofocus was regularely unreliable and the AI effects sometimes over-egged the pudding. And a common problem with phones from either Huawei and Honor is the EMUI interface, which has far too much bloatware.

We’re looking forward to trying out the Honor 9X to see if it can live up to Honor’s reputation for great value.

