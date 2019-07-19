Honor 9X Pro test shots could leave the OnePlus 7 Pro in the dark

Low light test shots of the Honor 9X Pro have appeared online and if they’re an accurate representation of its camera quality, the mid-range smartphone could be a serious competitor for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Honor teased photos taken with the upcoming model today via popular Chinese blogging site Weibo. The images displayed the completely notchless Full HD LCD screen – a rarity when it comes to affordable phones – framing two snaps showing off the 9X’s low-light picture-taking abilities. The images look fairly impressive; colours are incredibly vivid and the details are sharp even at a distance.

Honor claims that the camera will have a half inch sensor capable of capturing 48-megapixel pics as well as a secondary 2-megapixel camera. Round front you’ll find a popup 24-megapixel camera. The Pro is expected to come with an additional 8-megapixel camera most likely designed for wide angle shots. The smartphone will also come Night Mode, a flash alternative that won’t lead to red-eye or overexposure in the image. It works by taking several frames and blending them together to reduce noise, give the images more accurate exposure and pump up the overall colour palette.

Android tipster Bang Gogo also shared a handful of images supposedly taken with the 9X Pro on Twitter. GSMArena pointed out that, aside from the first image, it looks as though all of the photos posted were taken with the Night Mode feature turned on.

Last week we noted that the Honor 9X will look suspiciously similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro flagship phone, a handset which also has its own low-light photography mode, Nightscape. However, in our OnePlus 7 Pro review, we noticed that Nightscape could certainly do with some upgrades: “the newly improved Nightscape feature goes a long way to improving the 7 Pro’s low light shooting but more work needs to be done before it’s a true contender in this area”.

If the Honor 9X is priced as low as the 8X, we could be set to see a very similar phone with an even better camera on the market for a fraction of the price.

