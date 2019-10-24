Honor 9X launches with a 48-megapixel triple camera

The Honor 9X has launched, boasting very promising specs given the price. Is this the next great budget-friendly mobile phone?

The leading feature of the Honor 9X appears to be its camera, which was an area we earmarked for improvement in the preceding Honor 8X. This new snapper is headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by a 120-degree ultra wide angle lens, and the hardware is augmented by a few AI tricks to enhance your photography, such as AIS Super Night Mode for greater detail when you’re shooting in low light surroundings.

Related: Best Phones

The device has a shimmering, tiled design on the rear panel that catches the light to reveal a large X shape splayed across the back; it will available in either sapphire blue or midnight black versions. But the more practical design touches are at least as attractive: it retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, upgrades to a USB-C port, and features a 3D curved panel to make it easier to hold in the hand.

The phone will have a 6.59-inch LCD display with an incredible 91% screen-to-body ratio. It achieves this thanks to slim bezels and a neat little pop-up camera similar in style to the one found on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Powering the screen is a 4000mAh battery which should last you through the day, while internal storage is 128GB but can be expanded by a 512GB memory card.

Related: Best Android Phones

Despite these tempting we’re still waiting for more precise regional information on pricing and availability. Honor has officially given the price at “around $298” (£231), and has stated that the phone will be available in Russia from October 25, with other markets to follow closely afterwards. Stay tuned for the exact UK price and release date, along with our review of the Honor 9X.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…