Huawei subsidiary Honor has revealed when its next mid-range phone will be hitting the shelves in China. The Honor 9X succeeds the Honor 8X and will use the new, more energy efficient Kirin 810 chip.

The announcement came via Honor CEO George Zhao who posted a teaser image on Chinese social media site Weibo. The teaser revealed the Honor 9X will be released on July 23 at an event in Xi’an, China.

According to Android Central, the Honor 9X is expected to feature the new 7nm-based Kirin 810 chip – and is the first Honor mid-range phone to do so. The phone will also house an 8-core CPU – including two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.27GHz and six RM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88GHz.

Huawei announced the Kirin 810 late last month alongside its new mid-range Nova 5 line. The Kirin 810’s two ARM Cortex-A76 cores are designed to be more energy efficient.

Beyond the chip and the name of the Honor 9X, we don’t know much else about the mid-range phone. Its predecessor, the Honor 8X, was the Huawei sub-brands most popular phone to date.

The Honor 8X also made it to international markets a few weeks after its Chinese launch, so there is potential this could happen again with the 9X.

Some rumours have suggested a Honor 9X Pro may be released along with the regular Honor 9X – however, there has been no concrete confirmation to that end. The rumoured 9X Pro would be expected to feature the more powerful Kirin 980 chip as well as a 48-megapixel quad sensor camera.

Honor’s international future has been somewhat up in the air following the Huawei Android ban – but, as of a couple of days ago, President Trump appears to be slightly softening his stance on the Chinese mobile manufacturer.

