Honor 70 and new MagicBook 14 announced at IFA 2022

Honor has unveiled several devices as part of its IFA 2022 range, including the Honor 70 smartphone, MagicBook 14 (2022) laptop and Pad 8 tablet. 

The Honor 70 is a new high-end model in Honor’s N-Series smartphone range. It still very much looks like a Huawei phone following the divorce with Honor 18 months ago, but there are still plenty of features here that catch the eye. 

Honor has focused on the video capture performance this time round, with a new Solo Cut Mode that optimises video in portrait mode – exactly what budding Tik Tok stars will be craving. 

Honor 70

Even when holding the phone horizontally, he Honor 70’s camera can shoot in portrait mode and will be able to automatically focus and zoom onto on a specific person, even when multiple people are in shot. Dual Video Streaming Mode will also enable you to create two videos simultaneously to make it easier to shoot reactions, filming with both the main 54MP sensor (and Ultra-wide 50MP sensor) as well as the 32MP selfie cam. 

The Honor 70 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G chip, while the 120Hz screen should present fast motion clearly. You also get a 4800mAH battery with a 66W charger that can apparently replenish the phone from 3% to 60% in just 20 minutes. 

The Honor 70 has a starting price of £479.99, and is available to purchase today. 

MagicBook 14 (2022)

Honor has also launched a new iteration of the MagicBook 14, upgrading the processor to an Intel Core 12th Gen chip while also offering the option of an RTX 2050 GPU for a boosted graphics performance. 

The previous MagicBook 14 represented fantastic value, but featured a webcam that was integrated into the keyboard and provided onlookers a view up your nostrils. Honor has rectified this by returning the webcam to its rightful place: in the top screen bezel. 

The MagicBook 14 2022 has a starting price of €1099, while the model with the discrete GPU will cost slightly more at €1299. That makes it more expensive than its predecessor, although that isn’t a huge surprise given the upgraded specs. There’s no word on UK pricing just yet, although we’re sure that will change soon.

Last but not least is the Honor Pad 8 tablet, featuring a 12-inch 2K display. It will be available for just £269.99 and can be purchased right now. 

