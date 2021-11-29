 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro specs and renders leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Renders and specs of the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro have leaked online just a few days ahead of an official announcement.

The former Huawei sub-brand Honor will announce its news phone line on December 1, but we’ve already received a heads-up on what to expect courtesy of 91mobiles and industry insider Ishan Agarwal.

There’ll be two phones on display later this week, the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. They’ll look fairly similar to the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro before them, which perhaps isn’t a surprise given that’s they were only announced in June (and only a month or so ago in the West).

In terms of specifications, the Honor 60 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G and 12GB of RAM, while it will be fronted by a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a high (but unspecified) refresh rate. It’ll also pack a 108MP main camera backed by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor, with a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone will run on a 4800mAh battery, with a 66W fast charger. There’ll be three colours on offer at launch: Starry Sky Blue, Jade Green, and Juliet. It’ll be quite thin at 7.98mm, and not too heavy at 179g.

We don’t have the same level of information concerning the Honor 60 Pro, aside from renders. We can see that the two phones will share a similar design, and that the Pro model will also feature a Bright Black option.

The Pro too seems to have a 108MP main camera, but we’ll have to wait and see if there are any changes on the photographic front. That’s often the major differentiating factor with Pro phones, after all.

You might like…

Huawei looking to license out smartphone designs

Huawei looking to license out smartphone designs

Jon Mundy 2 weeks ago
Best cheap phones 2021: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones 2021: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 3 months ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.