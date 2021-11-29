Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro specs and renders leak

Renders and specs of the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro have leaked online just a few days ahead of an official announcement.

The former Huawei sub-brand Honor will announce its news phone line on December 1, but we’ve already received a heads-up on what to expect courtesy of 91mobiles and industry insider Ishan Agarwal.

There’ll be two phones on display later this week, the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. They’ll look fairly similar to the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro before them, which perhaps isn’t a surprise given that’s they were only announced in June (and only a month or so ago in the West).

In terms of specifications, the Honor 60 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G and 12GB of RAM, while it will be fronted by a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a high (but unspecified) refresh rate. It’ll also pack a 108MP main camera backed by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor, with a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone will run on a 4800mAh battery, with a 66W fast charger. There’ll be three colours on offer at launch: Starry Sky Blue, Jade Green, and Juliet. It’ll be quite thin at 7.98mm, and not too heavy at 179g.

We don’t have the same level of information concerning the Honor 60 Pro, aside from renders. We can see that the two phones will share a similar design, and that the Pro model will also feature a Bright Black option.

The Pro too seems to have a 108MP main camera, but we’ll have to wait and see if there are any changes on the photographic front. That’s often the major differentiating factor with Pro phones, after all.