Honor 20 Pro finally launches in the UK for £549.99

Despite a protracted launch, the Honor Pro 20 is finally launching in European markets including the UK. The phone comes priced at £549.99 and for a limited time, buyers will be able to pick it up with a free Honor Watch Magic, too.

The Honor 20 Pro has had a tough time of it since the phone’s launch in London on May 21. While the event itself went off without a hitch, with the phone being a promising 2019 flagship contender, the company’s timing couldn’t have been worse.

The US government’s imposition over Huawei’s use of Android stifled the phone’s rollout in markets outside of China and, for a time, suspended a question mark over whether or not it would ever make it to market at all.

As companies have found workarounds and suspensions are upheld surrounding Huawei and its business partners, the noose has seemingly loosened, granting the Chinese giant (and by extension, Honor) some reprieve from the onslaught of negative attention. As a result, the Honor 20 Pro is finally making its way onto shelves in various global markets, including the UK.

Priced at £549.99 for the 256GB SKU, complete with 8GB of RAM, the Honor 20 Pro is a capable-looking flagship that features the company’s first quad-camera arrangement, with a versatile sensor setup designed to rival the mighty Huawei P30 Pro.

At launch, the phone boasted a DxO Mark score of 111, placing it alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro in second place, just one mark below the P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in joint first place.

Since launch, Honor says that it’s worked to improve the camera experience even further, with special attention paid to its low-light shooting, which was already impressive. A new ISO sensitivity algorithm pushed the maximum value to a whopping 204800 (and 102400 on the standard Honor 20).

It also boasts a sizeable battery and competent fast charging, a hole punch front-facing camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and one of the most powerful mobile processors on the market in the Kirin 980.

Honor has ensured that the 20 Pro will be easy to get ahold of too, with retail partners including Amazon, Argos, Very and Carphone Warehouse – who lord exclusivity of the Phantom Blue (read: green) finish over other UK retailers – the rest will offer the Phantom Black finish (read: purple – as pictured above).

Those willing to pick the phone up between August 1 and August 18 will also be able to pick up a free Honor Magic Watch too, usually priced at £179.99 in the UK.

