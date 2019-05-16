The Honor 20 Pro Super Night Mode camera could rival Google Pixel 3a

Official new sample photos from the Honor 20 Pro have been released, and they could put mid-range rivals like the Google Pixel 3a in the shade.

The pictures demonstrate the extent of Honor’s new Super Night Mode, an AI-enhanced photography mode that is said to improve the quality of pictures taken in low lighting.

Along with the sample photos, Honor has confirmed exciting new tech specs about the camera. Firstly, as you can tell from the watermark in the bottom-left corner, the Honor 20 Pro will have a quad rear camera. While triple cameras are becoming ubiquitous, it’s still relatively unusual to find a four-lens set-up (like the Samsung Galaxy A9 for instance).

Secondly, the image resolution has been confirmed as 48-megapixels — an impressive spec matched by the OnePlus 7 Pro’s main lens. But while that flagship costs £649, we expect the Honor 20 Pro to be considerably cheaper.

Finally, the camera aperture will be f/1.4. This looks to be a first with a mainstream device and should lead to very bright pictures.

The Honor 20 Pro launches in London on May 21. We’ll be live at the event, bringing you all the reaction so stay tuned for lots more.

Honor has announced its Super Night mode just days after the Google Pixel 3a launched, also boasting of a gloom-busting Night Sight at the tempting mid-range price of £399 ($399). The recently released OnePlus 7 Pro also has a dedicated low-light mode called Night Scape 2.0.

Google took a none-too-subtle dig at Apple in advertising material. The disco-themed promotion video contrasts the Pixel 3a’s images with that of the ‘Phone X’. And if that reference flew over your head, in the small print they credit the dingy, unimpressive photo to the iPhone XS, the flagship device retailing at £999 ($999).