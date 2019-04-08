Honor 20 Pro leak could spell trouble for the OnePlus 7

Honor’s next flagship may have just leaked and if the details spilt turn out to be true, forthcoming rivals like the OnePlus 7 are set to face some stiff competition.

The Honor 20 Pro is expected to serve as the follow-up to 2018’s Honor 10, appearing as a more capable companion to the rumoured Honor 20.

A supposed spec sheet that recently appeared on Chinese social media site Weibo subsequently picked up by tech site CNMO.com offers insight into the hardware the phone is likely to bring to the table.

The highlight has to be its tri-camera setup, which similarly to the recently launched Huawei P30, boasts a high-resolution primary sensor, alongside two additional snappers geared for different shooting situations.

In place of the single 48-megapixel camera (accompanied by a 3D ToF module) seen on the recently-launched View 20, the Honor 20 Pro’s imaging is expected to be spearheaded by a 40-megapixel Sony IMX600 sensor – previously employed by the likes of the Huawei P20 Pro.

This is said to come backed up by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that grants the phone up to 3x lossless optical zoom (again, like the P30). The specs also cite a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Beyond imaging, the 20 Pro is said to be powered by the same Kirin 980 processor that you can find in Huawei’s most recent flagships as far back as the likes of the Mate 20 Pro, which launched at the tail end of last year. No word on whether it’ll also boast Huawei’s Balong 5000 5G modem, however.

There’s a 3650mAh battery onboard with 22.5W fast charging (no mention of wireless charging, though), plus the phone is said to come fronted by a 6.1-inch OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor – a feature previously exclusive to the Magic 2 amidst Honor smartphone portfolio; a device that never formally launched outside of China.

At a glance, it looks and reads remarkably similarly to the Huawei P30, but the price associated with the various storage and memory SKUs the phone is set to be offered up in suggest that it’ll undercut its partner firms creation and even more affordable flagships like the hotly anticipated OnePlus 7.

The 6GB/128GB model is cited at ¥2999 (approximately £340), the 8GB/128GB model is expected to cost ¥3399 (approximately £390), while the top-spec Honor 20 Pro will potentially cost ¥3799 (approximately £430), for which you get double the internal storage at 256GB.

Assuming the phone makes it to markets outside of China, such as the UK, it’ll no doubt undergo a notable markup, but there’s still potential for it to serve as one of the more capable affordable phones of 2019.