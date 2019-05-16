The key features and release details for the upcoming Honor 20 Pro have emerged. Here’s everything we know about the next big thing from Huawei’s sub-brand.

Honor has built a strong reputation for offering nifty features at affordable prices, and has registered big hits like the Honor View 20 and the Honor 8X, both of which scored 4.5/5 in our reviews.

The brand’s latest flagship promises to go all out, and it’s clear that the camera will be the main selling point.

Honor 20 Pro release date — When is the Honor 20 Pro out?

A brief word of warning; you have to know your maths if you want to find out when the device will be launched. Honor made the announcement with a tricky sum.

We put it through our calculators for you, and can tell you that the launch date is… (drum roll) May 21.

There are a few big clues about the Honor 20 Pro’s camera in the above image too. For instance, the low-light shot of Tower Bridge hints at better night photography, and those references to number four mean we can look forward to quadruple rear cameras.

Along with the Honor 20 Pro we also expect to see the cheaper Honor 20 launch on the same day. The budget buy of the series, the Honor 20 Lite, went on sale on May 15.

Honor 20 Pro price – How much will the Honor 20 Pro cost?

The Honor 10 hit the market with a price tag of £400. That was £40 more than the Honor 9 from the previous year, but it matches the general upwards trend of smartphone prices we’ve seen over recent years.

The Honor 20 Lite — the cheapest smartphone in the series — clocks in at £249.99, so we expect the Honor 20 to be priced in the mid-£300s, and the Honor 20 Pro to creep into the mid-£400s.

Honor 20 Pro camera

Key camera specifications have been officially announced by Honor ahead of the launch.

We know that it will have a quad rear camera set-up, with a 48-megapixel main sensor. We expect that to be joined by a telephoto lens and a super wide-angle lens.

Honor has also been boasting about its new AI-enhanced Super Night Mode, shown off in the official image below. We’re looking forward to putting it to the test.

Honor 20 Pro – Performance

Last year’s Honor 10 ran on exactly the same Kirin 970 CPU as the Honor View 10, so we can look to the Honor View 20 for a guide to the Honor 20’s likely performance level.

The View 20 runs on the Kirin 980 CPU. This is good news for the Honor 20 Pro, as it’s a very capable piece of hardware.

Built using the same 7nm architecture as the Apple A12 that powers the iPhone XS, it’s the same eight-core chip that so impressed us in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Suffice to say, early signs suggest the Honor 20 will provide plenty of bang for your buck.

The Honor View 20 is backed by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and we’d expect to see a similar setup for the Honor 20 Pro.

Honor 20 Pro – Design and display

Honor has released an official photo of the Honor 20 Pro’s screen, which will have a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for the selfie camera.

This design looks very similar to the 6.4-inch screen of the Honor View 20, although we expect the 20 Pro to have a slightly smaller screen. Given that the latter represented an increase over the View 10’s 5.99-inch display, however, we might expect to see the Honor 20 follow suit.

The Honor 20 Lite has a 6.21-inch LCD screen with a dewdrop notch, but we think the Pro model could be the first Honor phone to boast an OLED display.

Honor 20 Pro – Additional features

The above rumours assert that the Honor 20 Pro will pack a chunky 3650mAh battery, which should prove ample power to get you through a day and beyond. If that’s accompanied by Huawei’s 22.5W SuperCharge standard, it shouldn’t take long to juice up either.

Rumours also claim that the phone will sport 128GB of internal storage as standard, with an optional 256GB upgrade.