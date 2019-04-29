The Honor 20 Pro will borrow a key feature from the Huawei P30 Pro

The Honor 20 Pro will feature a top-end quad-camera system similar to the Huawei P30 Pro’s, according to a fresh leak.

The alleged leak stemmed from Playfuldroid on Monday. The site alleges that sources revealed the Honor 20 Pro will feature a quad-camera system that combines three primary lenses with a custom 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

The ToF sensor is a nifty technology seen on the Huawei P30 Pro. It offers a variety of different benefits the biggest of which is how it helps the camera capture depth, which is particularly useful when doing things like taking portrait shots.

As mobile editor Max Parker explained in his in-depth Huawei P30 Pro review:

“A ToF sensor allows far more accurate 3D mapping of a scene, and Huawei has built it into the Portrait mode on the P30 Pro. Portrait shots taken with this device display a nice level of blur, and it does a decent job at cutting around tough bits such as beards and glasses.”

These are key areas competing smartphone cameras struggle with, so we’d be super excited to see the tech appear on a more affordable phone, such as the fabled Honor 20 Pro.

Sadly further details about the phone’s hardware weren’t given in the leak. The only other technical information we got is that it will likely, not definitely, have a 10x zoom lens and Sony IMX600 sensor.

The leak also suggested it’ll be available in black. Past leaks suggest the Honor 20 Pro will also be available in green, blue and white colourings,, when it is officially debuted in May.

None of this is official and until we see an actual announcement from Honor we’d take all the alleged leaks with a healthy dose of salt.

If the Honor 20 Pro does appear next month it’ll be up against some pretty serious competition. OnePlus is expected to unveiled new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets in the very near future.

