Honor 20 Pro: First image of the OnePlus 7 rival revealed

A brand new image of the Honor 20 Pro has appeared, less than a fortnight before the OnePlus 7’s official debut.

Honor sent the image to Trusted Reviews on Wednesday. The fresh image (below) shows the Honor 20 Pro will have very slim bezels, and a holepunch selfie camera in the top-left corner of the display.

The Honor 20 Series, including the Pro, is set to be launched in London on May 21. Promotional materials have featured the number four very prominently, and we reckon this is a reference to a quad rear camera setup, similar to the ones seen on the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A9.

This speculation seemed to be confirmed by PlayfulDroid, who showed an image of the rear of the device with four cameras. They suggested that the main camera will be a Sony IMX600, while a periscope-like camera will aid its zoom capability. We’ve been impressed with the zoom offered by pricey flagships, such the Huawei P30 Pro, so it would be cool to see a similar setup available at a lower price point.

This latest series of handsets succeeds the popular Honor 10. We were very impressed by this device’s hardware and its value, costing £400 at launch, and we expect the Honor 20 Series to fit into the same price bracket.

The budget Honor 20 Lite model of the 20 series was announced on April 30. The Honor 20 Lite will be available to buy from May 15, for £249.99. It also has an impressive 6.21-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio exceeding 90%. We have a sample of this device in our office right now, so stay tuned for the full review.

The launch date of the Honor 20 Pro comes just a week after the much-hyped launch of the OnePlus 7 on May 14, so Honor must be hoping that they can steal the thunder from the rival Chinese brand.

