The Honor 20 Pro has just launched, and the camera looks great. We’ve tried it out: here’s why the OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy S10 should be worried.

The Honor 20 Pro was launched in London on May 21, and the headline-catching feature is its quadruple camera. It promises to compete with the best smartphones on the market, at a much more competitive price. Here’s a full round-up of the camera specs:

Main Camera: 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 with f/1.4 aperture

48-megapixel Sony IMX586 with f/1.4 aperture Super Wide-Angle Camera: 16-megapixel resolution, f/2.2 aperture and 117 degree view (with distortion correction)

16-megapixel resolution, f/2.2 aperture and 117 degree view (with distortion correction) Telephoto Camera: 8-megapixel resolution with f/2.4 aperture and 3x lossless zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 30x digital zoom

8-megapixel resolution with f/2.4 aperture and 3x lossless zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 30x digital zoom Macro Camera: 2-megapixel resolution, with f/2.4 aperture

Related: Best Camera Phones

Honor has also claimed to augment the impressive hardware with Artifical Intelligence and other software tricks. For instance, the main camera alone can boast Optical Image Stabilisation, AI Image Stablisiation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, AI Ultra Clarity mode, and AIS Super Night mode. This all sounds impressive, especially at a starting price of €599 (~£525/$650).

Read our Honor 20 Pro review

We’ve had an Honor 20 Pro on our hands for a couple of weeks, and have tried out the cameras for ourselves. Take a look at some of the pictures we’ve snapped below:

As Honor has offered such an ambitious camera set-up, the question that must be asked is whether it is good enough to take on the big boys on the block. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, priced at £899 in the UK, offers a 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens.

The recently-unveiled OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a triple camera set-up with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. This sounds remarkably similar to the Honor 20 Pro’s specifications — but it costs £649.