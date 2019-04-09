Honor 20 Lite: Could it be the Moto G killer we’ve been waiting for?

The Moto G series has been king of the affordable mid-range since its inception, and the Moto G7 retains the crown handily. However, we finally could be in for a challenger worthy of the name, courtesy of Huawei offshoot Honor.

The Honor 20 Lite has reportedly leaked, delivering both images and detailed specs. With an attractive design taking its cue from the Huawei P30 Lite, it boasts a teardrop notch atop a 6.21-inch FHD+ display, according to the leaker.

The notch you see promises a whopping 32-megapixel selfie camera, while there’s also a triple rear-facing camera offering 24-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor and a 2-megapixel companion for sensing depth.

The images do show a fingerprint sensor beneath the rear cameras, so for all the advanced features arriving on this phone, an in-display biometric sensor will not be among them.

Elsewhere, it seems the device will be powered by the Kirin 710 processor, 4GB of RAM, while there’ll be 128GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded through an available microSD slot.

The best news for some folks though could be the retention of the 3.5mm jack, which are becoming less common on phones from some of the top manufacturers. Android 9 Pie will be available out of the box, according to the report, while the battery size will be a very respectable 3,400mAh.

The leaksters at Winfuture.de say the device will be available in black and aurora blue, as well as other colours, when it is revealed at a forthcoming event. The cost, the site says, will be 280 Euros, which is about £240. The reveal date is as yet unknown, but it’s unlikely to be too far away.

Can the Honor 20 Lite dethrone the Moto G7 smartphone? Or is the affordable Android device still the one to beat? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.