Honor pledges Android Q for flagships, as first 5G phone looms

Honor UK has promised that its most popular devices will still receive the Android Q operating system update, despite the uncertainly surrounding its parent company Huawei’s ability to remain part of the ecosystem.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company looked to assure nervous owners of the Honor 20 series (Lite, standard and Pro) they will still have access to the next version of Android, scheduled for release later this year.

The UK arm of the company said despite the challenges faced, the phones will continue to receive the critical security patches and future Android updates.

The company wrote: “Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy an Honor smartphone, can continue to access to world of apps as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service support accordingly.”

It added: “Our most popular current devices, the Honor 20 series Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, will be able to access Android Q.”

The company didn’t say how it intends to secure access to Android Q, given its parent company’s precarious position following the ban on trade with US companies imposed by the Trump administration. It didn’t reveal a roadmap for release either.

The company still intends to launch more smartphones this year and recently outed the View 20, 8A and 8S phones. The status of those devices when it comes to Android Q remains to be seen.

Honor has also confirmed its plans to launch its first 5G phone before the end of the year. During a talk at the Shanghai edition of Mobile World Congress, company president George Zhao said it’d be a flagship-level phone (via playfuldroid).

No specs were revealed, but notably, Zhao said it didn’t not think a budget phone would be the right home for the next-gen speeds, given the physical limitations of the devices. So, if you’re hoping for 5G on the cheap, you should probably forget about Honor providing the answer.

