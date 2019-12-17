Honk honk: Untitled Goose Game is coming to consoles

Untitled Goose Game is available on PS4 and Xbox One as of today, making it a perfect gift for any console game with kleptomaniac tendencies.

For those who love causing chaos, this could be a great game to enjoy over Christmas. Developed by Australian game studio, House House, the game is a fantastically good humoured romp. It lets you, the player, loose in the role of a goose.

Rampaging through a small, English town, completing strange tasks and inconveniencing just about everyone you come across. That’s your aim.

This is about three months after the game’s initial release, but now console fans will have full access to the popular game.

Xbox Game Pass holders will be particularly pleased with this development as the Untitled Goose Game is going straight onto the Game Pass roster.

For those who don’t have game pass, or are PS4 players, the game will set you back £15.99. Though, there is a limited time discount, right now it’s £11.99.

If you’re in the US that’s $19.99 and the discount brings the game down to $14.99.

Posting on the PlayStation blog, game developer. Michael McMaster, Director of House House, explained the game’s unique appeal. He said: “Maybe you’ve heard about Untitled Goose Game already, but in case you haven’t, we’ll catch you up: it’s a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose. That’s pretty much it.

“It’s been a busy three years for us as we turned an offhand joke in our internal Slack channel into a real videogame, but we’re glad we did.”

You can see that Slack conversation below…

Right. Well, that explains a lot.

Anyway, if you love causing mischief, or you know someone who does, this game could be a great pass-time over the Christmas holidays. It’s fun, with appealing cartoon-y visuals and nice pacing. Overall, it’s well worth a go.

