HomePod with Apple TV and FaceTime camera still in the works – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is still working on an all-singing all-dancing HomePod speaker with Apple TV and a FaceTime camera built in, according to an influential reporter.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the product will be at the centre of Apple’s approach to the HomePod range in the years to come.

The product has been rumoured in the past, specifically by Gurman, so it’s good to hear it could still be on the agenda. Responding to a question from a reader, Gurman said that while a replacement for the original HomePod is unlikely, Apple still has plenty in store for the range.

He wrote: “I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don’t think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the centre of Apple’s approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.”

Gurman doesn’t speculate on when this device might arrive, but the previous report in 2021 suggested the device was in the early stages of development. The make up of any prospective device would be interesting to say the least. The camera certainly throws a curve ball in to the equation.

Because the HomePod/Apple TV would need to be connected to a television, it would mean the device would need to be placed at a height suitable for video calling, or the camera would need to be adjustable.

The HomePod mini is two years old now, so it’s about time the company gave us something new in that category. Perhaps a new Dolby Atmos-capable version of the HomePod mini this year and the combo device in 2023?

