If you woke up this morning with the intention of purchasing a Microsoft HoloLens, you’ll be disappointed by its lack of availability. The Microsoft site has the developer edition out of stock, so you’ll just have to do something else with the £3000 you had ready to spend. But it looks like the HoloLens 2 is on its way.

Microsoft has surprised everyone by teasing a HoloLens 2 in a new video debuted on Twitter. You can watch it below.

Okay, so the video doesn’t actually show a HoloLens… or pretty much anything at all.

All you have is chips and cables emerging from melted ice, rocks and air. It’s the kind of grandiose but ultimately meaningless video you get at any big tech launch, but it does come with one important reveal – “02 24 19” at the end of the video.

Assuming somebody hasn’t accidently included their sort code by mistake, then that’s pointing to 24 February – the date that Microsoft is planning an event at MWC 2019.

And while it’s true the video doesn’t say anything about HoloLens 2, the message is actually less important than the messenger. Alex Kipman’s Twitter bio describes him as “Technical Fellow – Mixed Reality and AI”, but that only tells part of the story.

As the banner at the top of his Twitter page – a whole Microsoft team wearing HoloLenses – indicates, Kipman is one of the main people behind the project.

Whilst the original HoloLens failed to set the world alight when it first became available for developers to buy in 2015, conditions are a bit more favourable now.

Augmented reality is looking less gimmicky than it did four years ago, and VR has somewhat normalised head-based wearables. Add to that a rumoured Qualcomm 850 chip, Project Kinect Sensors, a smaller form factor and a less intimidating price, and Microsoft could well find that second time’s the charm.

Are you excited at the prospect of HoloLens 2?