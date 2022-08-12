Hogwarts Legacy? It’s another long delay for Harry Potter RPG

Warner Bros. has once again delayed the release of the Hogwarts Legacy RPG, which now won’t arrive until 2023.

In a tweet on Friday (they always drop this kinda news on Fridays, the gaming companies), Warner announced the game will skip 2022 altogether.

The prequel game, set at Harry Potter’s wizarding school, but in the Victorian era, will now arrive on February 10 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For some reason the company is holding back on the release date for the Switch but said it will be revealed soon.

“The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience,” is the only explanation we get for the delay, which was originally announced two years ago at a Sony PS5 event.

The last we heard about Hogwarts Legacy was a gameplay showcase during a PlayStation showcase a few months back, which made no mention to a possible delay.

However, the backlog of other games means this news isn’t exactly a surprise. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was supposed to arrive next month, but has been delayed indefinitely. Forspoken has been pushed into January, while the big Bethesda releases Starfield and Redfall are now set for 2023 too.

It hasn’t been the happiest of broomstick rides thus far for Hogwarts Legacy, given the ongoing controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and her opinion-splitting views on gender. After announcing the game, Warner was forced to distance itself from Rowling after outcry from some sections of the fanbase, which itself was very strange considering it would’t exist without her, but probably a shrewd business decision given the depth of feeling on this issue.

“J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling,” Warner said at the time.

You can see the latest trailer for the game below.