 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hogwarts Legacy gets an Arachnophobia Mode to make the spiders less scary

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Harry Potter fans and spider haters rejoice! The Hogwarts Legacy video game is celebrating racking up one billion dollars in global sales by giving those new witches and wizards the option to cast a spell and change the appearance of the games spiders.

The game has received a patch to add an Arachnophobia Mode, which will enable gamers to make the spiders somewhat less intimidating.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just hit its lowest price yet

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just hit its lowest price yet

Hit currently has the game on for £52.85. That’s a £17 saving over the RRP. Considering it was only released on April 28 this is a great saving.

  • Hit
  • RRP £69.99
  • £52.85
View Deal

The mode can be toggled on and off in the accessibility settings and will make heading into spider-infested areas of the game a little less intimidating.

And here’s what they look like with the mode toggled on, which is far less terrifying than the originals that are up their with the T-Virus infected spiders in Resident Evil 2 that still haunt our nightmares to this very day.

You can see the portion of patch notes pertaining to the change below:

An Arachnophobia Mode has been added to the accessibility options. When toggled on, this mode:

– Changes all enemy spider appearances
– Reduces and removes spider skitters and screeches
– Removes small spider ground effect spawners
– Makes static spider corpses in the world invisible
– Collision is still active to prevent players from getting stuck when toggling this setting
– Note that spider images in the Field Guide remain unchanged

The update comes after Warner Brothers announced the game has now racked up 15 million sales since its launch on February 7. The game has survived the controversy surrounding the non-involvement of J.K. Rowling to became the first game of the year to hit a billion dollars.

“The Q1 launch of Hogwarts Legacy was the largest release of all time for Warner Bros. Games and is the best selling game year-to-date with over $1 billion in retail sales,” Warner Bros. announced in a press release this week.

The Harry Potter gravy train is showing no signs of abating with a brand new series coming to the Max (nee HBO Max) streaming service in the future.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 11 Xbox games we’ve reviewed

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 11 Xbox games we’ve reviewed

Max Parker 2 months ago
Hogwarts Legacy: Should anyone buy the new Harry Potter game?

Hogwarts Legacy: Should anyone buy the new Harry Potter game?

Gemma Ryles 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.