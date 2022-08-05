HMV partners with Henley Audio for 100th anniversary turntable

HMV started celebrating its centenary in 2021, beginning a year-long birthday bash that’s coming to an end with the news that it has teamed up with Pro-Ject and Henley Audio to launch a collector’s edition of the Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB.

Just 300 models of the Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB will be made available, and each will have its own certificate of authenticity. The launch of the turntable is another link in the chain that joins Pro-Ject, UK-based Henely Audio and HMV, a partnership that began in 2016.

The design for the limited edition turntable will feature HMV’s centenary logo as well as the retailer’s mascot, Nipper. We had no idea that was the dog’s name.

The turntable features a ‘stylish’ CNC-machined plinth with plastic parts as part of its construction, and no hollow spaces inside to avoid unwanted vibrations with the chassis. The glass platter takes on a heavy, zero-resonance form with feet on the bottom to prop the record player up and isolate the motor from any ambient vibrations coming from your hi-fi system.

The story of how the logo came to be stems from a painting from Francis Barraud, titled ‘His Master’s Voice’, that originally appeared in 1898, depicting his brother’s dog Nipper listening to a phonograph. The original picture and its copyright were sold to the Gramophone Company (now known as EMI) for £100. Gramophone later registered the copyright of ‘His Master’s Voice and in 1921 it opened its first dedicated store at 363 Oxford Street.

Phil Halliday, Managing Director of HMV and Fopp said: “Over the past five years, our turntable range has grown substantially, offering every collector – from casual listener to audiophile – a listening experience that works for them. With our year-long 100th Anniversary celebrations coming to a close, we wanted to end with a nod to our heritage, and there was no better partner than Pro-Ject, whose stunning attention to detail results in incredible products for music fans.”

The limited edition Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB is available to pre-order now and will go on-sale from August 27th. Be sure to nip in and get yourself one before they’re all gone.