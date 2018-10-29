Hive View Outdoor security camera can catch burglars before they strike

Hive is expanding its range of smart home products, the Hive View Outdoor camera. Looking similar to the Hive View indoor camera, the Outdoor is another stylish cubic camera.

Installation is designed to be easy, with the camera attaching to a magnetic mount, in much the same way as the Nest Cam Outdoor. An anti-theft mechanism makes the camera hard to remove from its mount.

Using a magnetic mount is a good move, as it makes it easier to point the camera where you want it.

For those that don’t want to self-install, customers can purchase a professional installation.

Internally, the Hive Outdoor uses the same Full HD internals as the indoor camera. There’s a 130-degree lens for wide-angle capture and built-in IR LEDs for night vision.

The camera is controlled through the Hive app and can control additional devices through Hive Actions. For example, linking Hive Lights to the Hive View Outdoor can simulate occupancy when you’re away to put off burglars.

It demonstrates how much the Hive ecosystem has grown, with the company now combining home security, smart lighting and, with Hive Active Heating, home comfort.

Two-way audio is available with the camera so that you can warn off would-be thieves. And, if you don’t want to talk, you can play pre-defined sounds, including a dog barking and a siren.

Free cloud storage is available for 24-hours, although any clips can be downloaded and saved to a smartphone. If you want more cloud storage, you can upgrade to the paid-for Hive Video Playback Membership, which gets you 30-days of storage.

The Hive View Outdoor is available for pre-order now and will launch in early December, with pricing starting at £179.

