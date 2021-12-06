 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hive just announced the Mini Thermostat

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Hive Mini Thermostat has been unveiled, with the company’s next-generation smart heating device having a tentative release date of early 2022.

The Hive Mini is the newest member of the Hive Active Heating family and has been designed to be a more affordable alternative to the standard Hive Thermostat.

The Mini has geolocation technology that knows if you have left the heating on after you’ve left the house and will send you a notification to turn it off, helping you to cut down on costs as well as wasted energy.

You can also link up the Hive App with a Hive Contact Sensor (if you have one to hand), which goes one step further and will turn off your heating when you close the front door on your way out.

When everything’s set-up in the Hive App, you can start setting schedules for your Hive Mini, as well as a target temperature, and switch between heating or hot water modes. There is a Frost Protection mode which turns the heating on when the temperature drops below 7-degrees in your home so your pipes don’t freeze.

Hive Mini Thermostat

If you’re the proud owner of any other Hive devices then you can connect all of them in the app to better manage your electricity usage. Plus, you have the option of controlling your Hive Mini with Google Assistant or Alexa for an even more streamlined experience.

Additonal features, such as an integrated budget tracker and a heating efficiency monitor are available via the Hive subscription service, Hive Heating Plus. The service currently costs £3.99 a month.

Hive Mini Thermostat

You can register your internet for the Hive Mini Thermostat on the Hive website so you’ll be the first to know when it’s officially on sale.

You might like…

Toshiba USA launches flagship M550KU 4K TV with hands-free Alexa

Toshiba USA launches flagship M550KU 4K TV with hands-free Alexa

Kob Monney 27 mins ago
The Matrix Awakens tech demo appears on PlayStation and Xbox stores

The Matrix Awakens tech demo appears on PlayStation and Xbox stores

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Galaxy S21 FE: Now the user manual has leaked

Galaxy S21 FE: Now the user manual has leaked

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
iPad in 2022: Three models set for upgrades, including big Pro changes

iPad in 2022: Three models set for upgrades, including big Pro changes

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting the Android 12 update right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting the Android 12 update right now

Max Parker 4 hours ago
New Pixel Watch leak shows off a stunning, bezel-less wearable

New Pixel Watch leak shows off a stunning, bezel-less wearable

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.