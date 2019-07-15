Hive Active Smart Thermostat Deal: Lowest Price Yet this Amazon Prime Day

This Amazon Prime Day, you can bag a Hive Active Smart Thermostat for the lowest price yet at just £94.99 – saving you a whopping £84.

With a Hive Active Smart Thermostat in tow, you can expect to see your heating bill decrease by up to £130 a year, meaning that you have the potential to make your money back on your purchase within at year (two at the very least).

Hive Active Thermostat – Lowest Price Yet Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation - Works with Amazon Alexa This Amazon Prime Day, you can bag yourself one of the best smart thermostats on the market for its lowest price yet. What better time to go green than with a massive discount attached?

Plus, there’s the additional benefit of knowing that by opting for a smarter, more sensible way of heating your home, you’re actively cutting your carbon emissions and doing your bit for the environment. Of course, there’s a lot more that can be done to create an environmentally conscious home, but installing a Hive Active Smart Thermostat is a great start.

If you’re unfamiliar with the benefits of having a smart thermostat then fear not, it’s all relatively simple (yet ingenious) tech. Once hooked up to your heating supply, the Hive Active allows you to control your heating directly from your smartphone, which means you never have to worry about forgetting to turn the heating down after you’ve left the house.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Additionally, the Hive Active gives you the chance to schedule when the heating comes on, meaning that everything is perfectly time to work around your schedule whilst cutting down on moments of heating being wasted on an empty house or flat.

When put through the ringer at Trusted Reviews, the Hive Active emerged with a highly respectable 8/10 rating: “Hive’s main strength is its ease of use. For starters, the smartphone app – available for Android or iOS – is superb. It’s built around a dashboard that provides direct access to each of your Hive products, making it super-easy to switch between heating and other devices. The heating section itself is nicely laid out: smart and straightforward, but with plenty of hidden complexity if you want it. Changing the temperature never takes more than a single press and it just works without any fuss.”

Hive Active Thermostat – Lowest Price Yet Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation - Works with Amazon Alexa This Amazon Prime Day, you can bag yourself one of the best smart thermostats on the market for its lowest price yet. What better time to go green than with a massive discount attached?

At the lowest price it’s ever been, you just can’t argue with this fantastic Hive Active Prime Day deal. Do your bit for the planet and save some serious dosh for a limited time only.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More