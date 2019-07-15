The Hive Active Smart Thermostat has dropped to its lowest price yet this Amazon Prime Day. Nab yours now for just £94.99 and save £84 as well as some serious cash on your next heating bill.

Hive Active Smart Thermostat users can expect to see their heating bill decrease by up to £130 a year, meaning that you could potentially see your money back in your pocket within a year (or two at the very least).

Buy now: Hive Active Smart Thermostat now just £94.99 (Save £84) at Amazon

Hive Active Thermostat – Lowest Price Yet Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation - Works with Amazon Alexa This Amazon Prime Day, you can bag yourself one of the best smart thermostats on the market for its lowest price yet. What better time to go green than with a massive discount attached?

Plus, there’s the additional benefit of knowing that by opting for a smarter, more sensible way of controlling the temperature in your home, you’re cutting your carbon emissions and doing your bit for the environment. Of course, there’s a lot more that can be done to create an environmentally conscious home, but installing a Hive Active Smart Thermostat is a great start.

If you’re not entirely familiar with the benefits of owning a smart thermostat then fear not, we’ve got you covered. Once hooked up to your heating supply, the Hive Active allows you to control your heating directly from your smartphone. This means you’ll never have to worry about forgetting to turn the heating down after leaving the house ever again.

It also means that you can use the Hive Active to schedule when the heating comes on at a moments notice. You’re able to time your thermostat to fit perfectly around your ever changing schedule and consistently cut down on moments of heating being wasted on an empty house or flat.

When we put the Hive Active through the ringer at Trusted Reviews, the smart thermostat emerged with a very respectable 8/10 rating: “Hive’s main strength is its ease of use. For starters, the smartphone app – available for Android or iOS – is superb. It’s built around a dashboard that provides direct access to each of your Hive products, making it super-easy to switch between heating and other devices. The heating section itself is nicely laid out: smart and straightforward, but with plenty of hidden complexity if you want it. Changing the temperature never takes more than a single press and it just works without any fuss.”

At its lowest price yet, you really can’t argue with this fantastic Hive Active Prime Day deal. Do your part for the planet and save £84 and money on future heating bills with this seriously smart thermostat deal, available for a limited time only for only £94.99.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

