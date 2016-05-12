Hitman Go arrives on Oculus, lets you snuff baddies in VR

Becoming an assassin isn’t the most viable career choice, but you can now pretend like never before with the Hitman Go VR app.

Square Enix has launched a new virtual reality adaptation of its hugely successful Hitman Go mobile game. The turn-based strategy spin-off is now available on the Oculus Store, which means it’ll work on both the Oculus Rift and Samsung’s Gear VR headset.

Note that while the Rift version is priced at £7.99, it’s cheaper at just £5.99 for the Gear VR. However, with the Rift version, Oculus says you’ll get a “90 FPS game experience with seamless head tracking”.

Square Enix launched Hitman Go on mobile devices back in 2014, adapting the popular console action game series into a top-down strategy title. The game is played over several levels, each of which involves solving turn-based puzzles with your assassin avatar.

“You will strategically navigate fixed spaces on a grid to avoid enemies and take out your target or infiltrate well-guarded locations,” explains Square Enix. “You really have to think about each move and all the Hitman tools of the trade you would expect are included; disguises, distractions, sniper rifles, and even 47’s iconic Silverballers.”

The VR version of the game is played top-down just like its mobile forebear, and doesn’t require a controller – the Gear VR touch-panel works just fine. The app is fairly heavy at 599MB, and is recommended for users aged 13 or older.

What other mobile games would you like to see adapted for Gear VR? Let us know in the comments.