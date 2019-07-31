Hitman 3 teased by IO Interactive, and it might be going episodic

Speaking in a recent documentary by Noclip, IO Interactive said that its current vision of Hitman is planned as a trilogy, and could be coming our way as an episodic venture.

The documentary, which focuses on the rise and fall of Hitman following its controversial episodic reboot outing and departure from Square Enix, is a very interesting watch.

It also provides a glimpse at what could be next for the studio once downloadable content plans for Hitman 2 are seen through to the end. This will include a new IP, and even more of the bald assassin.

“Hitman is a trilogy,” said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak. The trilogy of titles will eventually culminate into a single experience with over 20 maps “starting from Paris in Hitman 1 to the last location in Hitman 3.”

“We are still very much independent, we’re looking into the future with new things, potentially new IPs, that we might be working on. We’ve created four original IPs from scratch. We’ve always worked on and created these characters and worlds and what not. It’s a part of our DNA, and I’m looking forward to bringing new stuff as well, apart from growing Hitman into the world.”

Following its release, Hitman 2 saw all of the previous instalment’s maps integrated into a single client, upgraded with additional mechanics and quality-of-life improvements. Hitman is the best it’s ever been as a result, and we can’t wait for more.

It made it a breeze for players to experience any location at the touch of a button, while newcomers to the series could play through the entire story without changing games. It’s a great idea, and might be how Hitman 3 is introduced to the world.

The episodic design of Hitman proved controversial, hence why its sequel decided to release all of its content in one single release. However, we’re fans of the approach, each new episode bringing up reason to discuss the game amongst friends. If Hitman 3 does the very same, we wouldn’t be against it.

