Hitman 2 has its first elusive target: Sheffield’s favoured son Sean Bean

IO Interactive and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have confirmed that Sean Bean will be making an appearance in Hitman 2.

The star of films such as National Treasure and Silent Hill: Revelations will be taking on the role of an elusive target in Agent 47’s latest outing.

This means he will have his own distinct mission as you have only one chance to assassinate him within a strict time limit. One mistake and it’s all over.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the upcoming HITMAN™ 2 video game,” said Bean, “It’s always exciting to take on a new role, and I look forward to seeing my character in action when the Elusive Target mission launches.”

Sean Bean will play a character known as Mark Faba, a former MI5 agent turned ruthless freelance assassin. He even has a cool nickname: ‘The Undying.’ Famed for being killed in almost every role he’s in, the name seems ironically fitting.

IO Interactive has said that the Sean Bean update will be the first of many free content drops for the upcoming stealth adventure, which launches on November 13 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Games editor Jake Tucker was a huge fan of the 2016 reboot, and came away from a recent preview event feeling equally positive about the sequel:

‘Hitman’s episodic turn may not have been hugely successful for the company, but it showed the fanbase that the optimal way to play in this collection of assassination sandboxes is to digest it slowly, mulling over each individual hunt until you’ve mastered it.’

