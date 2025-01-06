Hisense’s first MicroLED TV is so bright you might need sunglasses to view it

It’s CES 2025, which means there’s a raft of new TV announcements, and one of the biggest (in a literal sense) is the Hisense’s 136MX MicroLED.

It’s the Chinese brand’s first consumer-ready MicroLED screen that boasts specs most living room TVs won’t be able to get anywhere close to.

According to Hisense, the 136MX “delivers precise contrast, lifelike colors, and a viewing experience” that it claims sets a new standard for the industry (Samsung might want to have words with Hisense about that).

MicroLED eliminates the traditional backlight that powers the likes of Full-Array and Mini LED TVs, and functions similar to an OLED TV wherein each pixel is its own light source. But with MicroLED, each pixel is composed of red, green, and blue LEDs, making for a thinner screen, precise black levels and a “near-infinite dynamic contrast ratio”.

Unlike OLED, it doesn’t suffer from burn-in that can affect OLED panels, and it’s able to deliver massive levels of brightness, with Hisense implying that the 136MX can reach up to 10,000 nits of brightness. You might want to wear sunglasses to view this TV (we joke, of course).

Running through the specs, the picture is powered by Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine X processor that claims to optimise every frame with AI algorithms, for more precise colour performance, and a richer sense of detail. HDR support includes Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and Filmmaker mode to adapt HDR content for the best performance the TV is capable of. In terms of audio, the built-in speakers support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X to deliver immersive sound performance.

VIDAA OS again continues to power the smart side of the TV’s performance, with access to a big number of apps that includes popular ones such as Disney+, Netflix, YouTube and “thousands” more. There’s Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, and for gamers there’s 120Hz VRR (including AMD FreeSync Pro) and ALLM support. Connectivity includes eARC, HDMI 2.1 ports and Wi-Fi 6E wireless suooirt.

And in case you didn’t guess by the model name, this TV is 136-inches wide, so you’ll want a big enough living room to hand this TV up on the wall.