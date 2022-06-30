Hisense TV 2022: All the new 4K sets explained

Hisense has announced its latest TV offering for 2022, and this guide breaks down the updates to its Mini-LED, OLED and Laser series.

Hisense isn’t best known for creating high-edge premium TVs, instead focusing on creating affordable, 4K TVs suitable for a variety of budgets that use its in-house VIDAA smart platform. Here’s what to expect from Hisense this year, and we’ll be updating this page as we receive more information on availability and prices for every model.

What to expect from Hisense TV in 2022?

In 2021 Hisense launched its first Mini-LED display in the U9GQ. That has now been followed up with the 2022 flagship U8HQ model.

Hisense’s laser TVs have received an update this year, with this being an area the company claims is leading the way forward with its ultimate aim being to create an “impeccable home cinema experience”. The brand uses its Ultra Short Throw Laser in the L5F Laser TV to deliver a highly detailed 4K image.

Other key features include Quantum Dot Colour, HDR10+ support, IMAX Enhanced licensing and an audiovisual boost from Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies.

Hisense TV 2022

U8HQ

75-inch

65-inch – £2299

55-inch

The U8HQ is Hisense’s flagship 2022 TV. It’s a Mini LED TV packed with thousands of LED backlight units divided into over 100 dimming zones for more precise backlight control and colour management. According to Hisense, this allows the TV to deliver detailed and lifelike images and elevates the overall picture quality of the TV with impressive blacks and gradient.

Mini-LED

LED backlight

100+ dimming zones

A85H

65-inch – £1999

55-inch

Hisense’s top-of-the-line OLED TV this year is the A85H. This TV uses OLED’s pixel-level dimming ability to offer deep blacks and bright images. It’s available in 55- and 65-inch sizes so there’s no small size OLED suited for bedroom gamers.

OLED

Pixel dimming

U7HQ

65-inch

55-inch – £899

Despite being a mid-range TV, Hisense promises best-in-class overall video and audio from the U7HQ. This model supports all HDR formats and boasts a wide colour range. There’s also a game mode for PC and console users.

4K TV

HDR support

Game mode

100L9G-DLT100 TriChroma

100-inch – £3999

The first of two new laser TVs, the 100L9G-DLT100 TriChroma features a bright and detailed ALR screen regardless of the lighting conditions in your home. There’s also X-Fusion technology support for over 25000 hours of entertainment and over 1000 movies.

Laser TV

ALR screen

X-Fusion

Read our review of the Hisense 100L9G Laser TV

L5F Laser TV

100-inch – £3999

The L5F is the second of two Laser TVs that have been introduced for 2022. This model takes advantage of an Ultra Short Throw Laser to produce a 4K Ultra HD image.

HDR support intends to bring better depth, detail and contrast where possible, while Dolby Atmos audio delivers cinematic audio from the speakers embedded into the TV console, with sound coming from all directions. The TV also features the same X-Fusion technology found in the 100L9G-DLT100 for over 25000 hours of entertainment.

Laser TV

Ultra Short Throw Laser

4K Ultra HD

Dolby Atmos

X-Fusion

That’s it for the 2022 Hisense TV models announced so far. Below are the 2021 models that are still on sale online and in-store.

Hisense TV 2021

U9GQ

75U9GQ

65U9GQ

The U9GQ is the flagship model for 2021. It features a Mini LED display that’s packed with 10,000 LED units that should allow this TV to display brightness and contrast with much more precision.

Expect black levels to be improved over LCD LED sets and blooming to be minimised as well. Peak brightness is rated in the region of 3000 nits, while with its 120Hz refresh rate, the U9GQ should be capable of a smoother performance with motion. The addition of Quantum Dot Colour technology aims to expand the range of colours the U9GQ is capable of portraying.

Full Array Local Dimming Pro backlight

3000 nits peak brightness

Quantum Dot Colour panel

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

120Hz refresh rate

A9G

65A9GTUK

55A9GTUK

The A9G is Hisense’s first OLED since the O8B from 2019. There’s support for HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision IQ, which uses the TV’s light sensor to automatically adapt the brightness and contrast of an image in accordance with the brightness of a room, so you can see every detail.

This being an OLED panel, you can count deep black levels, excellent contrast and wide viewing angles with little to no loss of colour saturation. IMAX Enhanced certification promises clearer and brighter images, along with better optimised sound with supported content.

Hisense is also adopting some more advanced gaming features with the inclusion of ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). Lag with this model is claimed to be less than 20ms.

800 nits peak brightness

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ

Dolby Atmos

UHD Premium / IMAX Enhanced certification

2.1.2 channel sound

120Hz refresh rate

eARC, ALLM, VRR

VIDAA U5.0

Alexa and Google Assistant built-in

U8GQ

65U8GQTUK

55U8GQTUK

The Hisense U8GQ is the company’s top-of-the-line LED LCD set. It replaces the U8QF from last year, carrying the same design and several of the same features, too.

It’s been certified to UHD Premium and IMAX Enhanced standards for meeting a premium 4K experience with the former, and improved performance with compatible content for the latter. Peak brightness is rated at about 1000 nits, so this should be able to display HDR10 content without issue.

Full Array Local Dimming Pro backlight

1000 nits peak brightness

Quantum Dot Colour panel

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Game mode

IMAX Enhanced / UHD Premium certified

eARC, ALLM, VRR

VIDAA U5.0

Alexa and Google Assistant built-in

A7GQ

43A7GQTUK

50A7GQTUK

55A7GQTUK

65A7GQTUK

75A7GQTUK

Hisense’s first mid-range TV is the A7GQ. The features drop from the model above, as this model doesn’t appear support a full array local dimming panel for improved black levels, more precise brightness and better contrast.

Smart features are improved over the 2020 models as it’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Advanced gaming features also feature on this model with ALLM and VRR on the spec sheet.

Quantum Dot panel

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

eARC, ALLM, VRR

VIDAA U5.0

Alexa and Google Assistant

Read our Hisense A7G review

E76GQ

50E76GQTUK

55E76GQTUK

The E76GQ is the second mid-range TV from Hisense. The display features similar specs to the A7GQ and despite not supporting HDMI 2.1, it does support VRR, but seemingly only up to 60Hz. We’re looking to confirm this with Hisense.

Quantum Dot panel

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

60Hz refresh rate

eARC, ALLM, VRR

VIDAA U5.0

A4G

32A4GTUK

40A4GTUK

The Hisense A4G is a HD model, which we don’t see advertised as much in the age of 4K. The 32-inch screen has a resolution of 1366 x 768, while the 40-inch has a 1080p Full HD display.

For audio there’s DTS:Virtual:X for adding a bit more size through virtual processing, while for sports and gaming you’re covered by dedicated modes. and features dedicated sport and game modes. For HDR it appears to be just HLG, so you can HDR content on iPlayer.

60Hz DLED display

HLG HDR

DTS:Virtual:X

Sport mode / Game mode

VIDAA U5.0

eARC, ALLM, VRR

Alexa built-in

A6G

43A6GTUK

50A6GTUK

55A6GTUK

58A6GTUK

65A6GTUK

75A6GTUK

Finally, there’s the entry-level A6G. Available in sizes that range from as small as 43-inches to as big as 75-inches, the DLED means there’s no sort of local dimming technology for better black levels and contrast. You do get smarts with the latest VIDAA OS with support for Freeview Play, while there’s digital assistants in Alexa and Google.

HDR support is rather impressive for a more affordable TV (all the main formats are listed) and there’s HDMI 2.1 support with eARC, ALLM and VRR available across the three HDMI inputs (eARC on HDMI 2).

DLED panel

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

DTS:Virtual:X

VIDAA 5.0

eARC, ALLM, VRR

Alexa and Google Assistant

Read our Hisense A6G review