IFA 2019: Hisense announces the launch of the first Roku TV in the UK

Hisense has been celebrating its 50th birthday at IFA 2019 and has come loaded with a number of announcements. Probably the most interesting of them all is the announcement that it’s bringing the first Roku TV to the UK market.

Available in sizes up to 65-inches, the Hisense Roku TVs are powered by Roku OS, making them the first Roku TV models to be available in the UK.

Roku has long been known for its platform agnosticism, curating a vast number of apps on its service regardless of which platform it’s available on. With access to the likes of Google Play, Amazon Video, Netflix, Spotify and Now TV, Roku TV offers a huge number of streaming and purchase options for customers.

Hisense Roku TV models will offer access to content in HD, 4K and 4K HDR in a slick manner and simple interface that can be customised to match your needs, “bringing [all] entertainment sources together” on one screen.

Roku TV has been a big success in the US, so it’ll be interesting to see how well it fares in the UK market where it’s up against Samsung’s SmartThings, LG’s webOS and Panasonic’s My Home Screen. It’s arguably not the most feature rich of those options, but does boast a huge library of apps and an easy to use interface. The Roku TV will be available on select Hisense models, so it won’t phase out Hisense’s own VIDAA U interface.

Senior marketing manager at Hisense, Arun Bhatoye, said about the announcement: “Roku offers a fantastic TV streaming platform that offers consumers an incredibly simple, fast and easy entertainment experience filled with tons of catch-up and streaming services offering tons of quality content at their fingertips. It’s been fantastic working with Roku and I can’t wait to see these new Hisense Roku TV models on the shelves in time for Christmas.”

Bart Bomers, Vice President of EMEA at Roku commented: “Roku TV models offer consumers a great smart TV experience while giving TV manufacturers an attainable way to build great smart TVs. We know customers will love how easy they are to use, the vast amount of content they have access to and our commitment to keep the experience current over the years”.

Models, features and pricing will be announced in Q4.

