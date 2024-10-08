High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

Amazon’s Prime Deal Days bargain extravaganza kicked off earlier today, and the online retail giant isn’t messing around, offering huge discounts on tech of all shapes and sizes – and that includes capable gaming laptops like the HP Victus.

The gaming-focused HP Victus, complete with the AMD Ryzen 5-7640HS and RTX 3050 GPU, is down to just £669.99 at Amazon right now, offering a whopping £280 off its regular £949 RRP.

There is a catch; the deal is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. However, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to get access to those limited-time deals without paying a penny for the pleasure – just don’t forget to cancel before the trial ends.

The HP Victus is certainly worth it at such a discounted price; as well as the aforementioned AMD and Nvidia chops that are capable of running the latest PC games, you’ll get a healthy dose of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The gaming laptop also sports a large 16-inch IPS LCD display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time that’s ideal for PC gaming at high frame rates.

Other gaming-focused features of the laptop include Omen Tempest cooling tech, complete with a wide rear vent to expel hot air and keep things running smoothly, an anti-glare coating on the screen to reduce distracting reflections, and a full-size backlit numeric keyboard.

It also offers a healthy dose of ports that’ll play nicely with accessories like controllers and headsets, with an RJ-45 Ethernet alongside three USB-Type A ports, HMD 2.1, a USB-C port and a headphone/mic jack.

It’s a tempting offer on a capable gaming laptop, then, but you’d better be fast if you want to secure yours; while the Prime Deal Days event doesn’t end until tomorrow, 9 October 2024, at 23:59 local time, the HP Victus deal is only available while stocks last.

