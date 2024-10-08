Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s Prime Deal Days bargain extravaganza kicked off earlier today, and the online retail giant isn’t messing around, offering huge discounts on tech of all shapes and sizes – and that includes capable gaming laptops like the HP Victus.

The gaming-focused HP Victus, complete with the AMD Ryzen 5-7640HS and RTX 3050 GPU, is down to just £669.99 at Amazon right now, offering a whopping £280 off its regular £949 RRP. 

£280 off the capable HP Victus gaming laptop at Amazon

£280 off the capable HP Victus gaming laptop at Amazon

The gaming-focused HP Victus, complete with the AMD Ryzen 5-7640HS and Nvidia’s RTX 3050, is down to just £669.99 at Amazon, offering a whopping £280 off its regular RRP.

  • Amazon
  • £280 off
  • £669.99
View Deal

There is a catch; the deal is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. However, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to get access to those limited-time deals without paying a penny for the pleasure – just don’t forget to cancel before the trial ends. 

The HP Victus is certainly worth it at such a discounted price; as well as the aforementioned AMD and Nvidia chops that are capable of running the latest PC games, you’ll get a healthy dose of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The gaming laptop also sports a large 16-inch IPS LCD display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time that’s ideal for PC gaming at high frame rates. 

Top of HP Victus 16
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Other gaming-focused features of the laptop include Omen Tempest cooling tech, complete with a wide rear vent to expel hot air and keep things running smoothly, an anti-glare coating on the screen to reduce distracting reflections, and a full-size backlit numeric keyboard. 

It also offers a healthy dose of ports that’ll play nicely with accessories like controllers and headsets, with an RJ-45 Ethernet alongside three USB-Type A ports, HMD 2.1, a USB-C port and a headphone/mic jack. 

It’s a tempting offer on a capable gaming laptop, then, but you’d better be fast if you want to secure yours; while the Prime Deal Days event doesn’t end until tomorrow, 9 October 2024, at 23:59 local time, the HP Victus deal is only available while stocks last. 

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

Ninja’s knife-sharpener just dropped to an unbeatable price

Ninja’s knife-sharpener just dropped to an unbeatable price

Jessica Gorringe 33 mins ago
iPads can’t compete with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE bundle

iPads can’t compete with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE bundle

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Every runner needs to see this limited time Amazon deal

Every runner needs to see this limited time Amazon deal

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
This is the only iPhone power bank you should buy right now

This is the only iPhone power bank you should buy right now

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This robot vacuum price cut finally lets you put your feet up

This robot vacuum price cut finally lets you put your feet up

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Ninja’s dual-drawer air fryer is going absurdly cheap in Amazon’s sale

Ninja’s dual-drawer air fryer is going absurdly cheap in Amazon’s sale

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words