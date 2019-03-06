Hideo Kojima says that Death Stranding is behind schedule, but “not much delayed”

Kojima Productions has provided us with an update on Death Stranding, and we’ve some good news and some bad news.

Hideo Kojima, famed for his work on Metal Gear Solid, Zone of the Enders and other properties, is delivering his first major project outside of Konami with Death Stranding.

Unfortunately, it seems we’ll be waiting a little longer for Norman Reedus and the Funky Fetus as development is a little behind schedule.

Speaking in a recent interview with Japanese website J-Wave, Kojima said that work on Death Stranding has “has been slightly out of the initial plan, but not much delayed.”

“Many studios lag behind the planned release date,” Kojima explains in the interview, presumably citing the planned 2020 launch for Death Stranding.

In development for PlayStation platforms (time will tell whether it’s PS4 or PS5), Death Stranding is an open-world title starring Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, with Guillermo Del Toro also being involved in some way.

The interview also appears to state that Death Stranding is playable from start to finish, but the team is yet to begin putting finishing touches on the experience.

However you slice it, it’s reassuring to hear that Death Stranding is being worked on to a deadline and won’t be lingering in development limbo forever.

Judging by the handle of gorgeous trailers we’ve seen thus far, Death Stranding is both incredibly ambitious and undeniably confusing. We can’t wait to play it.

