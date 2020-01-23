Hideo Kojima reveals the things he wants to work on after Death Stranding

Now the development of Death Stranding has concluded, Hideo Kojima has unveiled some of the ideas he and his studio would like to pursue going forward, and some of them might surprise you.

Speaking in the latest issue of Japan’s Famitsu magazine, the Metal Gear Solid creator was surprisingly candid about Kojima Productions plans for the future, and not all of them relate directly to the medium of gaming.

For starters, Hideo Kojima said he would love to try his hand at a manga or mecha anime, exploring something his games have touched upon in the past, but never to this extent. His ideas would certainly lend themselves well to something like that, too.

He also expresses interest at potentially tackling smaller, episodic games that aren’t 50 hours behemoths like Death Stranding. It would be fascinating to see Kojima Productions’ special brand of madness in a smaller, more cohesive package – despite how much I loved my time with their first game.

Kojima does state that one big game will be a part of the studio’s plans, so perhaps these smaller projects will help compliment them in some way and end up occupying a shared universe. After the success of Death Stranding its exciting to think where they will go next, we’re hoping they lean into survival horror and bring the ideas of Silent Hills back to life.

Death Stranding earned 5/5 in our review, cementing Kojima Productions as a developer to watch with their debut project being a potential masterpiece in my own eyes. It’s dark, ambitious and wonderfully over-the-top in ways it’s aware of – propelled forward by a bunch of excellent performances.

“Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel compelling,” reads the review. We’ll update you once me know more about their next project, but we imagine it will be a while until anything comes to light.

