Heroes of the Storm introduces Orphea, a new original character at BlizzCon 2018

Orphea is the latest playable character to debut in Heroes of the Storm, bringing the total number of heroes to 83.

Announced at BlizzCon 2018, Orphea is an original character in the Heroes of the Storm as opposed to coming from Blizzard’s other titles.

She was the headline reveal for the popular MOBA at BlizzCon 2018, revealed alongside a skin which depicts her as a rebellious schoolgirl.

“Rejecting the dark power her father had begun to consort with, Orphea tried to run away from the Raven Lord’s influence,” says her official bio. “But after witnessing King’s Crest fall to his machinations, she was convinced she needed to stand and fight. She now vows to protect the innocent — as a Hero of the Nexus.”

Her design is surprisingly menacing, emphasised by dialogue that treats her enemies like little more than small obstacles in her way.

Heroes of the Storm Orphea abilities – What can she do?

Shadow Waltz – After 0.5 seconds, deal 150 damage to enemies in a line. Hitting a Hero with Shadow Waltz sets its cooldown to 2 seconds, refunds 0 Mana, and causes Orphea to dash a short distance upon moving.

– After 0.5 seconds, deal 150 damage to enemies in a line. Hitting a Hero with Shadow Waltz sets its cooldown to 2 seconds, refunds 0 Mana, and causes Orphea to dash a short distance upon moving. Chomp – After 0.625 seconds, deal 285 damage to nearby enemies in front of Orphea.

– After 0.625 seconds, deal 285 damage to nearby enemies in front of Orphea. Dread – Release a wave of dread that deals 85 damage to enemies hit. Dread erupts 0.75 seconds after reaching the end of its path, dealing 175 damage and Slowing enemies in the area by 25% for 2 seconds.

– Release a wave of dread that deals 85 damage to enemies hit. Dread erupts 0.75 seconds after reaching the end of its path, dealing 175 damage and Slowing enemies in the area by 25% for 2 seconds. Eternal Feast – After 1.5 seconds, deal 210 damage in an area. Eternal Feast repeats every 1 second as long as it hits an enemy Hero.

– After 1.5 seconds, deal 210 damage in an area. Eternal Feast repeats every 1 second as long as it hits an enemy Hero. Crushing Jaws – After 1.25 seconds, pulls enemies in an area towards the center, dealing 275 damage and Stunning them for 0.75 seconds.

Heroes of the Storm Orphea release date – When is she coming out?

Orphea will be available in Heroes of the Storm as part of the first major update after BlizzCon 2018. Attendees of this weekend’s event and Virtual Ticket holders will gain access to her for free!

Heroes of the Storm Orphea Trailer – How does she look?

Will you be playing as Orphea once she launches in Heroes of the Storm?