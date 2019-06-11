The Hero from Dragon Quest is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Nintendo’s E3 2019 Direct kicked off with confirmation that ‘The Hero’ from Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The beloved JRPG mascot will be based on his iteration from the latest Dragon Quest, but will seemingly have other forms based on past games with different attacks, animations and aesthetic.

We saw some of the upcoming Smash Ultimate character in action alongside an exciting CGI trailer, and he looks super fun to play, with plenty of easter eggs to uncover from the series’ history.

From watching back the footage from today’s direct, The Hero will possess a grand-total of seven forms, although some of these will only appear during his Ultimate ability. Either way, it’s lovely to see the series’ history respected in such an awesome way.

He will be launching in Summer 2019, although no specific date has been announced. If you already own the Fighter’s Pass, he and all future downloadable content will be available as part of it.

We had a lot of fun with Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and here’s a snippet from our review: “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the most refined Smash yet. There’s a ridiculous amount of content here and, if you’re a Smash Bros. fan you should absolutely buy this. Unfortunately, the game loses something when it’s about anything more than its core local multiplayer experience.”

